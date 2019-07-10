|
|
Mildred G. Jones
METAMORA - Mildred G. Jones, 89, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on December 12, 1929, in Pinson, TN, to David C. and Julia (Perkins) Durham. She married Elvis Jones Sr. on August 9, 1946, in Tupelo, MS. He passed away on November 7, 1993.
Surviving are her children, Elvis (Carolyn) Jones Jr. of Jackson, TN, David Jones of Metamora, Gregory Jones of East Peoria, Julia (Joe) Krumholz of Germantown Hills and Jennifer (Russ) King of Metamora; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Lester (Ilene) Durham of Beech Bluff, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Timmy Jones Sr. and Joe Van Jones.
Mildred was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. She enjoyed family get-togethers. She loved her grandkids and watching them play sports.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 10 to July 12, 2019