Mildred George
PEORIA - Mildred Catherine George, 94, of Hampton, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Moline.
Born November 2, 1926, in East St. Louis to Caleb and Lillian G. (Smith) Rendleman, she married Charles W. George Jr. on August 2, 1942, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He died on September 12, 1978, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Rebecca Sonderman; one son, Robbie George; two grandchildren; and one brother.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Charles) Carmichael of Hampton and Rae (Bill) Wheeler of Pekin; two sons, Charles (Gale) George of East Peoria and Louis "Kenny" (Pat) George of Wiggins, Mississippi; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 43 great-great-grandchildren.
Mildred had worked in housekeeping at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for 20-plus years, retiring in 1978.
An avid reader, Mildred enjoyed crocheting, doing ceramics and embroidering. She also enjoyed doing crafts and fishing.
Mildred was a member of Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church in Moline, where she was involved in the Women's Missionary Union.
Her visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Private family services will be held. Pastor Ron Philpot will officiate. Burial will be at Spring Bay Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association
, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614; or Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, 3004 56th Street, Moline, Illinois 61265.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
.