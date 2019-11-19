|
Mildred J. Lundeen
MORTON - Mildred J. Lundeen, 86, of Morton, passed away at 12 noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on August 5, 1933, in Deer Creek, IL, to Crawford and Ruby (Darnell) Bradle. She married James Lundeen on September 5, 1956, in Washington, IL. He passed away on December 17, 1994, in Morton, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jo Lynn Lundeen; two brothers, Raymond and Robert Bradle; one sister, Maurine Kuntz; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Angelotti.
Surviving are her children, Jean (Richard) Petersen of Mesa, AZ, Jane Angelotti of Galesburg, IL, James (Jennifer) Lundeen of Prince Frederick, MD, Jeff Lundeen of Lewes, DE, and Jay Lundeen of Morton, IL; one sister-in-law, Mert Bradle of Monroe Center, IL; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mildred worked for Bergner's Department Store in Peoria for many years before retiring in 1995. She did volunteer work for the Knights of Columbus Hall in Morton. She also loved Bingo and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019. Monsignor Gerald Ward will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
