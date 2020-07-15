1/1
Mildred Jane Hartter
1936 - 2020
EUREKA - Mildred Jane Hartter, 84, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on March 12, 1936, in Peoria, IL, a daughter of Sam and Anna Schurch Hartter.
Survivors include one nephew, Randy (Connie) Grusy of Eureka; three nieces, Charlotte Liggett of Lincoln, NE, Doris (Jess) Lionberger of Dallas City, IL, and Jan Holliger of Eureka; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; 13 great-great-nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great-great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Calvin Hartter; one sister, Martha Grusy; brother-in-law, Alf Grusy; sister-in-law, Rosemary Sharp Hartter, and one nephew-in-law, Kenneth Liggett.
Jane worked at several places, including the Jefferson Bank in downtown Peoria, Sealtest/Breyers Dairy and WEEK channel 25, and retired from the Unit 150 Peoria School District. She loved and had various pets during her life that included Dachshund dogs and cats.
Jane enjoyed time with family and friends and traveling and will be remembered for many things, including her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all.
A private memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Bill Wettstein will officiate. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home in Eureka or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
