Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Goett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Lois Goett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Lois Goett Obituary
Mildred Lois Goett
PEORIA - Mildred Lois Goett, 104, of Clinton Twp., MI, formerly Peoria, IL, passed away June 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton, MI. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria, IL. Contributions are suggested to the favorite in memory of Mildred.
Mildred was born March 24, 1915 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Charles A. and Martha Roloff (Zuercher) Goett. She married Laurel Lee Goett in Peoria, IL March 9, 1935.
Surviving are her children, Bonnie Lee (Carl E.) Fischer, and Terry Lee (Linda J.) Goett; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Laurel; granddaughter, Heather, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.