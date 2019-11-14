|
|
Mildred M. "Mick" Hodel
EUREKA — Mildred M. "Mick" Hodel, 97, of Eureka passed away and went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on June 12, 1922, in Peoria, Ill., to Levi and Della (Martin) Anliker. She graduated from Metamora High School. Mick married Harold Hodel on September 2, 1945, after he returned home from WWII. They celebrated 68 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by one infant son, Steven; and one brother, Walter Anliker.
Surviving are three children, Beth (Curtis) Rocke of Carlock, Kent (Janet) Hodel of Metamora, and Karen (Doug) Martin of Eureka; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
After marrying, Mick joined her husband on the farm in Metamora and helped him establish the Hodel Egg Farm. She was also active in her community, including membership in Home Extension, 4-H Leader, and host to many AFS students. She really enjoyed crafts and quilting, which she generously shared with those around her.
She was a faithful servant and an active member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Eureka, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Mick, our social butterfly, will be sorely missed by her church and her family, who meant the world to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019