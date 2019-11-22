|
|
Mildred Metelka
LONDON MILLS - Mildred F. Metelka, 101, of London Mills IL, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 6:00 a.m. at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, IL. She was born Saturday, August 10, 1918 in Rural Knox County, IL, the daughter of Vern F. and Laura M. (Hamman) Effland. She married Frank Metelka on August 16, 1941, he preceded her in death on May 11, 2000.
Mildred is survived by two daughters, Marla J. Dade, and Karen K. Tasker; 2 grandchildren, Amy J. (Ed) Ponce, and Garrett (Erin) Tasker; 5 great grandsons, Andrew, Benjamin, Matthew Ponce and Paxton and Maverick Tasker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, son -in-law Robert Tasker 3 brothers, (Harold, G. Dale, and Glen H. Effland) and 3 sisters, (Catherin Stiarwalt, Miriam Pukalo, and Roberta Whitworth)
Mildred earned her teaching certificate at Western IL State Teachers College. She began her teaching career at a country school in rural London Mills, She taught 2nd grade at London Mills and also 2nd grade at Valley. She was a charter member of the London Mills Women's Club. Mildred was a past president and treasurer of the Fulton County Home Extension. She was a member of the Fulton County Retired Teachers, London Mills United Methodist Church and the London Mills United Methodist Women where she was the treasurer for 5 years. Mildred was also the clerk of the Village of London Mills for several years.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the London Mills United Methodist Church, London Mills, IL. Visitation will be one-hour prior from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the East Midway Cemetery, London Mills, IL. Memorials may be made to the London Mills Fire and Ambulance and/or the London Mills United Methodist Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home Avon, IL is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019