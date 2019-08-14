Home

Mildred Morlock


1915 - 2019
Mildred Morlock Obituary
Mildred Morlock
Mildred (Oldham) Lusher Morlock, 104, of Hopedale, passed away at 9:45 am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Aperion Care Morton Villa.
She was born May 31, 1915 in Mackinaw to Christian and May Ada Laing Oldham. Her parents died when she was very young and was raised by an aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Hymbaugh.
She married Robert Lusher on December 24, 1935 and he passed away on June 7, 1967. She later married E. Dewey Morlock on March 21, 2000, and he passed away February 6, 2005.
She was preceded in death by three half-brothers, her foster parents, one brother, one sister, and one daughter.
Surviving are four children, Harlan (Helen) Lusher of Arizona, Roberta (Alan) Londerville and Esther (John) Holloway, both of Hopedale, and Lois (Jack) Thompson of Bartonville; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hopedale United Methodist Church. Her son-in-law, Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love of Mateo, an orphanage chosen by the family.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
