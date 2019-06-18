Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Shaddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Shaddock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Shaddock Obituary
Mildred Shaddock
PEORIA - Mildred Inez "Millie" Shaddock, 96, of Peoria passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe, IL.
She was born on September 3, 1922, in Mt. Pleasant, TX, the daughter of William Thomas and Ida Lee Smith. She married Burrell Edward Shaddock in January of 1938. He passed away on October 2, 1973.
Her son, Allen D. Shaddock; one granddaughter; one brother, Olan Smith; and one sister, Margaret Lindsay, preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Diana (Bill) Traver of Peoria; and one son, Steve (Sarah) Shaddock of Spain. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, along with 10 great-grandchildren.
She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. The Gates of Heaven opened up for a faithful servant.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will be at a later date at Restwood Memorial Park in Lake Jackson, TX.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now