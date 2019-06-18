|
|
Mildred Shaddock
PEORIA - Mildred Inez "Millie" Shaddock, 96, of Peoria passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe, IL.
She was born on September 3, 1922, in Mt. Pleasant, TX, the daughter of William Thomas and Ida Lee Smith. She married Burrell Edward Shaddock in January of 1938. He passed away on October 2, 1973.
Her son, Allen D. Shaddock; one granddaughter; one brother, Olan Smith; and one sister, Margaret Lindsay, preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Diana (Bill) Traver of Peoria; and one son, Steve (Sarah) Shaddock of Spain. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, along with 10 great-grandchildren.
She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. The Gates of Heaven opened up for a faithful servant.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will be at a later date at Restwood Memorial Park in Lake Jackson, TX.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019