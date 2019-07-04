|
|
Mildred Zimmerman
MORTON - Mildred G. "Milly" Zimmerman, 95, of Morton passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Milly was born September 2, 1923, in Morton, to George and Lavina (Stoller) Getz. She was a World War II bride, married on September 6, 1944, in Glendale, Calif., to Joseph C. Zimmerman, Jr. They were married for 61 ½ years. He preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Edith Getz; and one brother, Howard Getz.
Surviving are three children, Kathy (Jim) Heiniger of Orlando, Fla., Joe (Barb) Zimmerman and Mary Zimmerman, both of Morton; six grandchildren, Lori (Brian) Wimberly, Wendi (Ed) Rumbold, Erin (Chad) Bonawitz, Eric Zimmerman, Tracy (Ben) Bucher and Grant (Yuru) Zimmerman; 15 great-grandchildren, Reagan and Jackson Wimberly, Jayce, Tate, Jaylin, Gage and Shaylee Rumbold, Cole, Brynlee, Mason and Parker Bonawitz, Jude, Lucy and Milly Bucher and Shaun Zimmerman. Also surviving are one brother, Marvin (Lois) Getz and one sister-in-law, Louise Ellen Getz.
Milly graduated from Morton High School in 1941, and attended Bradley University. She worked at RG LeTourneau's in Peoria during the war while Joe was serving as a navigator on a B-24 overseas. After her children were grown, Milly volunteered at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, the Peoria County Jail as a Bible teacher for women, and as a quilter at Apostolic Christian Restmor. She also enjoyed making beautiful quilts for each of her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, joyfully serving her Lord and Savior, and enjoying Bible study.
She will be remembered as being gifted in hospitality and encouraging others with love, kindness, and graciousness. Her favorite moments were spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who were blessed by the wonderful heritage given to them by her and dad.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Morton Apostolic Christian Church, with Morton Apostolic church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be on Monday, July 8, from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Morton.
Milly was grateful for all the kindness and love shown by so many through the years, and thankful for her doctors, Dr. Takata-Rossi and Dr. Kancius. The family also would like to thank the wonderful staff at Restmor for their loving care of mom over the last four years.
Memorials may be made to Morton Apostolic Restmor, Morton Apostolic Christian LifePoints or Josiah Venture.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 4 to July 6, 2019