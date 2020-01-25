Home

Millicent Anne McNeair-Bess


1948 - 2020
Millicent Anne McNeair-Bess Obituary
Millicent Anne McNeair-Bess
DUNLAP - Millicent Anne McNeair-Bess of Dunlap, IL, formerly of Galesburg, IL, political activist and champion for veterans' rights, passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 153 E. Tompkins Street, Galesburg, IL, with a visitation beginning at 12 noon, with Host Pastor James Hailey. The Rev. Tyson Parks III, Pastor of Bethel United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL, will officiate. Inurnment will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
