Milton Fred Hartenbower


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Milton Fred Hartenbower Obituary
Milton Fred Hartenbower
LOSTANT - Milton Fred Hartenbower, 64, of Lostant passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his loved ones.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lostant, with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Lostant. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with recital of the Rosary at 6:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Lostant.
The full obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
