Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Milton H. "Milt" Koppenhoefer


1939 - 2019
Milton H. "Milt" Koppenhoefer Obituary
Milton H. "Milt" Koppenhoefer
METAMORA - Milton H. "Milt" Koppenhoefer, 80, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born on March 10, 1939, in Peoria, IL, to Walter and Lillian (McCoy) Koppenhoefer. He married Lorraine E. Logan on August 3, 1968, in Circle, Montana.
Surviving are his wife, Lorraine of Metamora; children, Dawn (Seth) Brown and Stefan (Nicole) Koppenhoefer, both of Metamora; grandchildren, Shiloh Brown and Evan and Emma Koppenhoefer; brother, Lyle (LeeAnn) Koppenhoefer of Metamora; and brother-in-law, Gordon Little of Glendale, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Koppenhoefer; sister, Jane Koppenhoefer Little; and sister-in-law, Freda Koppenhoefer.
Milt worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company as an experimental mechanic. Milt and Lorraine enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, numerous foreign countries and, especially, Canada. Milt served on the Metamora Grade School District #1 School Board for 24 years as a member and also as secretary. He was an Illinois Association of School Board member. Milt helped serve with United Way through Caterpillar. He was President of the Snyder Village Residents Council. He was a ticket taker at the MTHS football games for many years. He played on several bowling leagues. Milt was a member of Metamora Christian Union Church and attended Germantown Hills Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing with his grandkids. His family will miss him very much.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with Pastor Mike Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or Germantown Hills Baptist Church, 304 Schmitt Lane, Germantown Hills, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
