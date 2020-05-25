|
Milton Hinnen
EUREKA - Milton Ray Hinnen, 71, of Eureka passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on June 17, 1948, in Washington, IL, the son of Charles and Rosabelle (McDonald) Hinnen. He married Lynn Tanner on August 20, 1969, in Eureka.
Milton graduated from Eureka High School and started working for Caterpillar, Inc. in 1968. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he returned to Caterpillar, Inc., where he worked until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, Eureka City Council and the American Legion Post #466. He was active in Scouting and coaching Little League and enjoyed bowling.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hinnen of Eureka; their children, Matthew Hinnen of Leawood, KS, Kent (Kelly) Hinnen of Ankeny, IA, Sheryl (T.O.) Velasquez of Washington and Renee Hinnen of Eureka; one brother, Alan (Diane) Hinnen of Eureka; and 4 grandchildren.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID 19, a private family burial will be held on May 30, 2020, in Olio Township Cemetery. The Reverend Paul Wier will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his church, Eureka Community Foundation or Small Wonders Miracle Walk. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020