Mindy Ellen Crum Maroon
TRIVOLI - Mindy Ellen Crum Maroon, 40, of Trivoli passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
She was born on January 17, 1979, in Peoria, IL, to Ronald and Julie (Snider) Crum Sr. She was married to Mark Maroon on March 27, 2011, in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her three step-children, Madison, MacKenzie and Delaney Maroon; two brothers, Chad Crum and Ronald "Louie" Crum Jr.; three nephews, Kyle, Richard and Ronald III; great-nephew, Briar; two nieces, Carson and Natilee; one special great-aunt, Betty Bridges; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Albert (Mary) Crum; maternal grandparents, Cyrus (Mary) Snider; aunt, Connie Gale; and one sister, Bridgette Crum.
Mindy graduated from Farmington High School and Illinois State University, with a Bachelor's Degree in science/elementary education. She was a substitute teacher for various schools. Mindy enjoyed boating, camping, skiing, friends, family and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Faith was very important to Mindy.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Cert. Funeral Celebrant Veronica Haskell will officiate. Burial will follow the services at Smithville Cemetery in Hanna City, IL. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials can be made in memory of Cyrus Snider to Smithville Cemetery.
To view Mindy's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019