Minnie Nepolello
PEORIA - Minne A. Nepolello, 83, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on February 9, 1936, to Frank and Angela Arabia in Arnold, Pa. She married Fred Nepolello on September 6, 1958, in New Kensington, Pa. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Fred (Eva) Nepolello of Irvine, Calif., Tony (Carol) Nepolello of Dunlap and Matt (Kendahl) Nepolello of Peoria; grandchildren, Taryn Harms, Gabriela Woods, Garrett, Zoe, Emma, Josh and Adam Nepolello; goddaughters, Anne White and Kari Stange; and close family friends, Gene and Bette Nelson.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Minnie worked as a beautician. She loved to practice her faith, cook and play card games and tennis. She also enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers football team.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Illinois Down Syndrome Association, 325 E. Queenwood Road, Morton IL 61550.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020