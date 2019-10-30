|
Miranda Davis-Smalley
WASHINGTON - Miranda A. Davis-Smalley, age 37, of Williamsport, IN passed away at 12:08AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport, IN.
Miranda was born on February 9, 1982, in Peoria, IL. She was the daughter of Ken E. and Charlene A. (Marshall) Davis. She married Mark W. Smalley on May 18, 2013 in Washington, IL and he survives. Miranda was a long time Washington, IL resident before moving to Williamsport, IN with her husband.
Surviving with her husband, Mark, of Williamsport, IN; 2 sons, Joseph Smalley and Nicholas Smalley, at home; Parents, Ken and Charlene Davis, of Washington, IL; Step-siblings, Douglas Davis of Deer Creek, IL, Angela White of Denver, CO, and Scott Davis of Deer Creek, IL and Father-in law, Elmer Smalley of Williamsport, IN. Miranda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Joan Marshall; paternal grandparents, Lee and Alice Davis of Washington, IL; and mother-in-law, Mary Smalley.
She was a 2000 graduate of Washington Community High School. Miranda was a member of Highview Church of God in Washington, IL. She enjoyed cooking, making crafts, and collecting antiques. Miranda loved Boyds Bears.
Visitation will be held at Highview Church of God in Washington, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:00AM until celebration of life at 11:00AM with Pastor Jesse Rayos officiating. A private burial of her remains will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (T.A.P.S.) or to . To share a memory or send a condolence for her family visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019