Miriam Vinton
MORTON - Miriam Louise (Sommer) Vinton, 91, of Morton passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Miriam was born on April 3, 1928, in Peoria to Alvin Henry and Lina Julia (Stuber) Sommer. She was married on January 27, 1969, to David S. Vinton in Morton. They were married over 50 years.
Surviving are her husband, David of Morton; one daughter, Susan (Darrell) Stone of Millington, N.J.; four grandchildren, Darrell III (Lauren), David (Kelly), Gregory and Lauren Stone; and two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Madelyn Stone.
She was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers, William and Jay Sommer.
Miriam graduated from Peoria High School in 1946. She received her Bachelor Degree in Primary Education from the University of Illinois in 1950. She obtained her Master Degree in Special Education from Denver University. After U of I, she was an Elementary teacher at Harrison and Franklin Schools in Peoria. She also taught in Bloomington, Ill., Ferndale, Mich., Galesburg Mental Hospital and Peoria Children's Home for a total of 17 years.
Miriam was an avid photographer, gardener, teacher and quilter and was active in various Christian organizations. She was a member for over 50 years of Grace Evangelical Church in Morton. As a charter member of the Peoria Camera Club, she received national recognition from the Photographic Society of America.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Grace Church in Morton, with Pastor Doug Habegger and Pastor Tim Bertsche officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., at the church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to Focus on the Family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 28 to July 30, 2019