Missouri Sanders
PEORIA - Missouri Sanders, 82, of Peoria passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
She was born on April 1, 1937, in Lexington, Mississippi, the daughter of Henry and Melvinnie Golden Archie. Missouri married Mose D. Sanders on October 3, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1980.
Missouri is survived by her children, Easter (Theo) Lowe, Linda Sanders, Andrew (Kelly)Sanders, Gary Sanders, Debra Williams ,Lisa Sanders and Greg (Jeannine Sanders), all of Peoria; eighteen grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Dorothy Moore; one son, Donald Sanders; four sisters; and two brothers.
Missouri loved watching western movies, cooking and her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 2, 2020, at Gospel Experience Church, 3101 NE Madison Ave., at 11 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor Richard Hammonds will officiate. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to her granddaughter, Jamilla Duncan.
To view Missouri's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020