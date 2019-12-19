|
WASHINGTON — Jerris L. "Moe" Helems, 84, of Washington passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home.
Moe was born November 4, 1935, in Holcomb, MO, to the late Cleo and Pauline Caldwell Helems. He married Carol J. Garwood on March 24, 1956, in Hernando, MO.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; their five children, John (Sherry) Helems of Bartonville, Ronald Helems, Karen (Darryl) Suttle, Kevin (Teresa) Helems, and Shelly (Billy) Force, all of Washington; grandchildren, Jason and Valerie Helems, Lonnie Helems, Taunya Webster, Carrie Lyles and Darryl Suttle Jr., Wyatt Helems, and Skylar Force; his great-grandchildren, Chase, Katlyn, Jaden, Kyler, Kaden, Kyra, Colton, Alyssa, Madison and Baylie; and his beloved cat, Smokey.
Moe founded Helems Siding in 1966, operating it until he retired in 2004. He enjoyed golfing and relaxing on his porch at home. Most important to him was his family; he loved spending time with them. His sense of humor and generosity will be missed.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Jim Gorby will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Moe's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019