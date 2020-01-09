|
|
Monica Anne Vogel
PEORIA — Monica Anne Vogel, 63, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from complications following surgery.
She was born on November 27, 1956, in Peoria, Illinois, to her loving parents, Robert and Patricia Vogel. Monica was a proud graduate and supporter of the University of Notre Dame, where she majored in American Studies. Her first job was with Caterpillar Tractor, where her father worked as a nuclear engineer. She discovered her life's work there when she entered their computer training program. She learned COBOL programming and worked in the computer department.
Several years later, Monica packed up her belongings and moved to California to broaden her horizons. In San Diego, she took a job with General Dynamics as a systems programmer. After successfully completing a number of assignments, her abilities as a project manager were recognized. She began training in project management methodologies. She worked in that capacity for 36 years, with increasing levels of responsibility honing her project management skills across a wide range of information technology projects. Among them was a three-year stint living in the charming seaside village of Lytham-St. Anne's in Northern England, working the outsourcing of British Aerospace. Her recent projects focused on the information technology needs of San Diego County.
Outside of work, Monica enjoyed playing classical piano on her baby grand. Favorites included Moonlight Sonata, Fur Elise and Clair de Lune. You can listen to a sample of her playing by clicking on the link below. She also worked for a number of years as the crew chief for her husband's Porsche Club racing team. Highlights included a trip to Daytona Speedway and the Circuit of Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. Monica was a connoisseur of fine shoes and jewelry. Her collection was widely admired.
Monica was especially close to her younger brother, Johnny. He lived in Peoria, but they maintained a daily 3:30 p.m. interaction on Facetime. Johnny always spent Christmas and New Year's in San Diego with Monica and she would visit him in the Spring and Fall. They were a source of joy and purpose in each other's lives.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents and an older brother, Ronald Vogel.
She is survived by her loving husband, William (Bill) Dawson of San Diego, CA; brothers, Mark Vogel of Denver, CO, Matt Vogel of Canton, IL, and John Vogel of Peoria, IL; sisters, Sharon Artery of Lake Bluff, IL, and Helen Kearney of Glen Ellyn, IL; and many extended family members and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Monica wanted her ashes spread in the ocean off San Diego. This will be done in a private ceremony. A celebration of Monica's life will be held in Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the WeaverRidge clubhouse, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Monica will be remembered at the 7:30 a.m. Mass at St. Philomena the following day.
Monica would have appreciated donations to Special Olympics.
Expressions of condolences are appearing on the mortuary website at Powaybernardomortuary.net.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020