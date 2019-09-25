Home

Monica Lynn Moletti


1950 - 2019
Monica Lynn Moletti Obituary
Monica Lynn Moletti
METAMORA - Monica Lynn Moletti, 68, of Metamora passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 8:10 a.m. at her home.
She was born on September 24, 1950, in Peoria to Robert and Vaneta (Stufflebeam) Antle. She married Robert Moletti on June 14, 1969, in Hanna City. He survives, along with Lynn's mother of Peoria; one daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Murphy of Dublin, Ireland; one son, Brian Moletti of Phoenix, AZ; three grandsons, Jack, Joshua and Benjamin Murphy of Dublin; one brother, Mike (Cathy) Antle of Mapleton; one sister, Julie (Craig) Johnson of Mapleton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Lynn worked at Illinois Cardiac Surgery for eight years, then at Caterpillar, Inc., working in Corporate Medical for 15 years, retiring in 2007.
She was past president of the United Methodist Women of Hanna City, past officer of the Peoria Garden Club, a member of the Monarch Task Force through the garden club, a member of the Peoria Hosta Club, and a founding member of the Willow Hill United Methodist Church in Germantown Hills, where she started and led a book club for many years.
Lynn was an avid traveler, making 17 trans-Atlantic trips, mostly following her grandchildren, but also seeing the world. She was an enthusiastic gardener with more than 150 varieties of hostas in her garden. She loved her family and friends and was best known for her smile that would light up a room.
Lynn's celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Willow Hill United Methodist Church. The Rev. Bradley Watkins II will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service at church. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Smithville Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to her church or The Baby Fold (www.thebabyfold.org).
Condolences may be left for Lynn's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
