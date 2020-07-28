Monique Redding-Murphy

Monique Redding-MurphyPEORIA - Monique Renee Redding-Murphy, 85, of Peoria, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.Monique was born on November 13, 1934, in Port Lyautey, French Morocco, to Renee and Mary (Person) Domergue. She married Robert Lee "Ike" Redding, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1972. Also preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Jacqueline Orndorff; brother-in-law, James Orndorff; and niece, Rosemary Orndorff.Survivors include her daughter, Robin Redding of Peoria; step-son, Randy (fiancée, Angi) Murphy of Effingham; grandchildren, Nicole Monique Moss, Blake Murphy and Camryn Murphy; great-grandchildren, Braylen Hamer and one on the way; niece, Micheline (Thomas) Vershaw; nephew, Gerald Orndorff; and several great-nieces and nephews.Monique was a litigator for Sears Roebuck. After retirement, she worked as a receptionist for Smith & Barney and Enercon Engineering. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at the First United Methodist Church of East Peoria. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.