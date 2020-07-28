1/1
Monique Redding-Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monique's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monique Redding-Murphy
PEORIA - Monique Renee Redding-Murphy, 85, of Peoria, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Monique was born on November 13, 1934, in Port Lyautey, French Morocco, to Renee and Mary (Person) Domergue. She married Robert Lee "Ike" Redding, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1972. Also preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Jacqueline Orndorff; brother-in-law, James Orndorff; and niece, Rosemary Orndorff.
Survivors include her daughter, Robin Redding of Peoria; step-son, Randy (fiancée, Angi) Murphy of Effingham; grandchildren, Nicole Monique Moss, Blake Murphy and Camryn Murphy; great-grandchildren, Braylen Hamer and one on the way; niece, Micheline (Thomas) Vershaw; nephew, Gerald Orndorff; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Monique was a litigator for Sears Roebuck. After retirement, she worked as a receptionist for Smith & Barney and Enercon Engineering. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at the First United Methodist Church of East Peoria. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved