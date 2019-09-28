|
|
Monroe Sheckler
PEKIN - Monroe Sheckler, 62, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Pekin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Beaufort, SC, to the late Herman and Florence Sheckler of Pekin, IL, he moved to Myrtle Beach with his wife, Dodie, in 2017, after retiring from Evonik Chemical, where he worked as a chemical operator for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ben Sheckler; and his brother, Fred Sheckler.
Left to cherish Monroe's memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Dodie Sheckler; 4 sons, Tim Sheckler of Myrtle Beach, Steve Sheckler and his wife, Amanda, of Myrtle Beach, Michael Sheckler and his wife, Ida, of Pekin, IL, and Ted Sheckler of Myrtle Beach (twin of Ben Sheckler); cherished best friend and granddaughter, Scarlette Sheckler of Myrtle Beach; brother, Phillip Sheckler and wife, Carol, of Oceanside, CA; sisters, Annette Sheckler of Arlington, VA, and Ilana Thomas and husband, Jeff, of Myrtle Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to at or the at www.kidney.org.
