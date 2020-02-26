|
|
Montana Porch
PEORIA - Montana A. Porch, 54, of Damiansville, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese.
A memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home, 428 West McClure Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Montana was born in Streator on July 20, 1965. He joined the United States Air Force in 1984 and has continued to proudly serve his country until his death.
He truly loved being with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and being outdoors at beaches, where he camped and fished. He also liked to play cards. He was a fan of NASCAR and rooted for the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by his parents, Dale and Diane Porch of Peoria; children, Dustin Porch of Peoria and Zachary Porch of Johnston City; brother, Nathan (Lori) Porch of Metamora and their children, Keaton, Brendan, Landon and Payton; and sister, Sherry Porch of Billings, MT, and her children, Christopher, Brett and Cole.
Memorial contributions may be made in Montana's memory to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or the .
Montana's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020