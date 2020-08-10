Morris C. Webb
PEORIA - Morris Charles Webb, 88, of Peoria, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
He was born in Dale, IL, to John Elvis and Lillian Teresa (Morris) Webb on April 4, 1932. He attended Harrawood School (one-room) in Dale, IL, and graduated from McLeansboro High School. Afterwards, he attended Oklahoma State University, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts Education. Later, he went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University with a Master's degree in Education Administration and Supervision.
A lifelong patriot, he served honorably in the U.S. Army, as he was stationed in Korea from 1953 to 1955. He married the love of his life, Venita Jeanine Barnes, on June 1, 1958, in Carterville, IL.
Morris taught Industrial Arts education at East St. Louis Senior High School. He sold insurance for Country Companies in Lewiston, IL, and was a Service Writer for Caterpillar Tractor Co., producing Caterpillar's Welding Course, which he enjoyed teaching in Brazil in 1975. He retired from Caterpillar in 1985. He loved repairing and restoring cars and mechanical vehicles of all kinds. He attended Bethany Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Venita Webb of Peoria; one daughter, Monita (Gary) Gruhlke of Yorkville, IL; two grandsons, Nicholas A. (Sarah) Breitenbach of Peoria and Kevin P. Gruhlke of Yorkville, IL; nieces, Ruth (Dan) Kiser of Hickory, NC, Lois Witter of McLeansboro, IL, and Connie (Jim) Siler of Midwest City, OK; nephews, John Webb of Katy, TX, David (Sherry) Barnes of Long Beach, CA, and Greg (Rachel) Barnes of Houston, TX; and several great-nieces and great-nephews; along with his buddy, Cricket.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joel Webb; and one sister, Mary Ruth (Webb) Witter.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, IL. The funeral service will follow, at 2 p.m., also at The Wilton Mortuary. Entombment will take place at the American Mausoleum in Peoria, IL. Per CDC guidelines, face masks are requested.
Memorials May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637.