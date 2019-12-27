|
Morris E. Sevier
PEKIN - Morris E. Sevier, 89, of Pekin, IL passed away at 2:17 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Morris was born Sept. 5, 1930 in South Pekin, IL to Albert E. and Mary (Morris) Sevier. He married Doris H. Fahnestock on Jan. 13, 1950. She passed away on June 6, 2018.
Also preceding in death are his parents, one sister, June Carrick and four brothers, Louis, Albert, Donald and Robert Sevier.
Surviving are: one son, Dennis "Denny" Sevier of Santa Monica, CA; one daughter, Michele "Shellie" (Douglas) Sidell of Pekin; one granddaughter, Angela (Des) Williams of North Pekin and one great grandson, Teddy Williams; one brother, Gary (Lavetta) Sevier of Pekin.
Morris had attended the South Pekin Congregational Church. He retired as a brakeman from TPW Railroad. He was an avid sports fan especially the Chicago Cub, Bears and Bulls. He enjoyed bowling, bingo and coin collecting.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin with Pastor Dwight Winnett officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Please wear your favorite Cub attire to honor Morrie. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Morrie's family would like to thank Hallmark Nursing Center and staff for the compassionate care they provide him.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019