|
|
Mose Duncan
PEORIA — Mose Duncan, 49, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church in Peoria, with Bishop Joseph Johnson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Mose was born on November 29, 1969, in Peoria, the son of Mose and Margaret (Pierce) Duncan. His mother preceded him in death.
He is survived by his father, of Peoria; children, Derrick Duncan of Peoria and Artavia Garry and Shaquiyia Manor, both of Las Vegas; sisters, Yvette and Kimberly Davidson and Angela Levi, all of Las Vegas; nine grandchildren and one grandson on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Mose's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 W. Lake Ave. in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019