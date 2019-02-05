|
Murray E. Pople
PEORIA - Murray E. Pople, 82, of Rock Island died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island. A private burial will be at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented.
Memorials may be made in care of the Moline American Legion Post 246.
Murray was born in Peoria, IL, on June 18, 1936, a son of George G. Pople and Rosalind D. Emory. He married Barbara A. Phelps, mother of his six children, who preceded him in death. He later married Cheryl Enderle. She also preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Barbara Jean Pople, Mike Pople, Susan Moseley, Carol Axline, Kathy Phillips and Elizabeth Alexander; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie Jacobs; and numerous friends who will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives and significant other, Virginia Schmidt-Kellogg.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019