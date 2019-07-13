Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
131 S. Crest Ave
Bartlett, IL
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
West Peoria, IL
Myles D. Goddard Jr.

Myles D. Goddard Jr. Obituary
Myles D. Goddard Jr.
PEORIA - Myles D. Goddard Jr., 83, of Bartlett, formerly of Broadview and Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Myles was the beloved husband of Loretta (nee Slattery); loving father of David (Candice); dear brother-in-law of Dr. Judith (William) Terrell, Frank (Martha), Michael, the late Mary Lee and Nora Slattery; beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; cherished cousin of Terry (the late Diana) Quigley; and dear godfather of Jo-cele (Greg) Marnul and Ben (Dr. Mary Shannon) Medrano.
Myles was an adjunct faculty member at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn and Triton College in River Grove. He was clan historian and bard at Clan Donald, USA Midwest Great Plaines Region and held 40 years at Holy Cross as department chairman for social studies. Myles was also vice president for education at Midwest Soarring.
Visitation will be Monday, July 15, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 S. Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett, IL. Funeral will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. to St. Peter Damian Church, 131 S. Crest Ave, Bartlett, IL, with Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Mary Cemetery in West Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Mission Highway 1, Box 189, Red Lake, MN 56671, www.stmarysmission.org; or Journey Care Hospice, https://journeycare.org/donate.
For more information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 13 to July 15, 2019
