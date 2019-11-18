|
|
Myra Robinson
PEORIA - Myra Hodges Moore Robinson of Peoria passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, by the light of the full moon, at Proctor Place in Peoria, IL.
She was born on July 28, 1919, to Charles H. and Portia Campbell Hodges on a farm north of Blandinsville, IL. She married M. Paul Moore on September 16, 1938. He passed on March 28, 1985. She later married R. Rex Robinson on April 11, 1987. He passed on August 23, 2006.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Downey; daughter-in-law, Diane Moore; two grandsons, Jeff (Joan) Moore and Dan (Lisa) Moore; two granddaughters, Michelle and Julie Moore; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Ashley and Matthew Moore; two step-great-grandchildren, Chloe and Max Ries; two step-daughters, Phyllis Robinson and Martha Douglas; cousins, David Campbell and Helen Kay Burge; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Nancy Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her sons, M. Paul Moore Jr. and John Charles Moore; and her siblings, Herbert, Bill, Jim and Rusty Hodges, Lucille Newell, Josephine Deems and Claudia McGrann.
She was the manager and buyer for china, glassware and silver at Block & Kuhls for 10 years. She then worked at Potter & Anderson Jewelers for nearly 30 years. Myra often said that working with lovely wares and fine people was not a chore, but a pleasure.
She enjoyed music, reading and traveling to places near and far. She was an excellent pianist, a talented seamstress, gifted quilter and a master in the art of baking chocolate pies.
She celebrated her 100th birthday in July with family and friends, receiving 132 greetings from around the world. She often said she had lived a blessed life. We are blessed to have had her in ours.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of Proctor Place for their care and gentle kindness shown to Myra.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral services at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb, IL. The Rev. Karen Merrick will officiate. Burial will be in the Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4201 Industry Drive, Bartonville, IL 61607; OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637; or .
You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019