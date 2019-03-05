|
|
Myrna Phillips
ASTORIA - Myrna I. Phillips, age 90, of Astoria, IL, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Clayberg Nursing Center in Cuba, IL.
She was born on April 17, 1928, in Astoria, the daughter of Hugh and Susie (Farwell) Curless. She married Medford Phillips on December 25, 1948, in Astoria. He preceded her in death on December 5, 1995.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Carithers of Astoria and Nicki (and Richard) Hazzard of Lewistown, IL; 5 grandchildren, Michelle (and Phillip) Scrogum, Mike (and Kerri) Carithers, Wesley (and Stephanie) Carithers, Jarod (and Susan) Hazzard and Jacob (and Jenna) Hazzard; 1 step-granddaughter, Angie Williams; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Robertson of Ipava, IL.
Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. Pastor Gary Sheets will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Astoria Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Astoria Cemetery, the Mt. Zion Cemetery or the Astoria Fire and Rescue Squad.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019