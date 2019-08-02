|
|
Myron A. Rewerts
WYOMING – Myron A. Rewerts, 73 of Wyoming, passed away at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.
Myron was born on November 28, 1945 the son of Elmer Earl and Norma Ardis (Gleason) Rewerts. He married Vicki Beck on February 11, 1975 in Wyoming; she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jacob Rewerts of Wyoming and Chris (Lacey) Rewerts of Washburn; three grandsons, Riley, Reid and Westin Rewerts of Washburn; one sister, Ruth Muller of Texas; two brothers Milan (Carol) Rewerts of Colorado and Marv (Sandy) Rewerts of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ardis Rewerts.
Myron served as a trustee for over 30 years for the Wyoming Fire Department. He was a life-long farmer, and previously worked for Penn Township Road Commissioner for over 20 years. He had a passion for International Harvester tractors, collecting both working and model tractors. Myron loved his family and spending time with his three grandchildren.
His funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wyoming.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming Fire Department. Condolences may be left for Myron's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019