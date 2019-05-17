Home

Myrtle L. Jurries


1930 - 2019
HENRY - Myrtle Louise Jurries, 89, of Henry passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 6:10 a.m. at her home in Henry.
Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Henry. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Larry Larson will officiate. Burial will follow at Putnam Cemetery in Putnam.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Myrtle was born on February 9, 1930, in Cylinder, Iowa, to Harley E. and Mabel R. (Crook) Henkins Sr. She married Charles Jurries on June 14, 1950, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Rose Ozga of Sparland, Patricia (Ronny) Tucker of Toulon, Ken Jurries of Henry, Danny (Tressa) Jurries of Linn Grove, Iowa, and Steven Jurries of Henry; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Her parents, seven brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Myrtle was employed as an assembler at Hobbs in Spring Valley. She was a lover of animals, was always ready to help other and enjoyed being with her family.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019
