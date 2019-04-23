|
Myrtle Mae McRell
TOULON - Myrtle Mae McRell, 89, lifelong resident of Toulon, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home.
Myrtle was born on June 26, 1929, in Toulon, the daughter of William H. and Loretta (Warren) Mason. She married Charles E. "Charlie" McRell on June 20, 1948, in Toulon. He passed away on September 6, 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Laurel (Daniel) Otterstrom of South Carolina and Linda (Lowell) Dean of Virginia; one son, Michael McRell of Washington, Illinois; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Dylan) Perry of Colorado; and one brother, Ron (Donna) Mason of Carol Stream, Illinois.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Joseph Alan Dean; and two brothers, William "Bill" and Robert Mason.
Myrtle graduated from Toulon High School and worked as the office manager at FS in Toulon for 40 years. Her home was known as "Grand Central Station" and was always open to all the town kids after school, band practice and football games, and for grilled cheese and tomato soup for lunch. Myrtle adored her dog, Sugar, and their daily walks for 17 wonderful years.
Her funeral will be Friday, April 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon. Veronica Haskell, Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Toulon Fire Department.
Condolences may be left for Myrtle's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019