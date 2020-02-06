|
Nadine Mayberry
PEORIA - Nadine M. Mayberry, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Peoria, IL, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics with her family by her side.
A Christian Vigil Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, 709 E. Mapleleaf Drive, Mt. Pleasant, with Rev. Paul Connolly officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the Memorial Chapel. Inurnment, at a later date, will be in Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer or Iowa SIDS Foundation. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020