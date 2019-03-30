|
|
Nadine Ruth (Hutchison) Moore
PEORIA — Nadine Ruth (Hutchison) Moore passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Nadine was born October 21, 1938, in East Prairie, Missouri, to John Thomas Hutchison and Betty (Amilee) Stokes Hutchison. She was the youngest child in a family of eight children that included Frank, Marvin, Wallace, Rollie, Lois, Howard, Mildred and Nadine.
She married Cleatus Clinton Moore in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 8, 1961. He survives along with two children, Jeffrey (Connie) Moore of Mansfield, Ill., and Douglas (Caroline) Moore of Peoria, and three grandchildren, Ashley Nicole, Amanda Renee and Brady Allen.
She is also survived by her sisters, Mildred Chambers and Lois (Shirley) Chambers of Anniston, Mo.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers.
Nadine worked for Lizer Pharmacy on Western Avenue in Peoria for 18 years as a Pharmacy Tech until shortly before it closed in 1984. She then worked at Methodist Medical Center for 20 years in Pharmacy, Accounting and Human Resources, until retiring in 2003.
Nadine loved, provided and cared for her family. Her grandchildren are precious to her and loved greatly. She was always remembered, especially on family get-togethers for her beautiful and delicious pies and cakes, along with her favorite potato salad. It was not uncommon for her to take up her fishing pole to show others how to catch a bigger fish.
She was a member of United Presbyterian Church of Peoria and served as a deacon and on numerous committees with promoting the welfare of her church community and fellowship of other members.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Laura Reason will officiate.
Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the United Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019