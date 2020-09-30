Nadine Stapleton
PEORIA - Nadine G. Stapleton, 89, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on May 20, 1931, in Hannibal, MO, to Harry and Anna (Smith) McEuen. She married Thomas E. Stapleton on January 13, 1951, in Peoria.
He preceded her in death on February 5, 2010, in Peoria. Her parents, three brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Brad (Cecilia) Stapleton of Sunrise Beach, MO; three grandchildren, Nick, Jessie and Zak; two great-grandchildren, Miranda and Madison; and many nieces and nephews.
Nadine worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell. She enjoyed baking and was a die-hard Cardinals fan. Her greatest joys were her son, Brad, and his family, as well as finding ways to make her joy bells ring by giving to others.
A funeral service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Private burial will follow the service at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or the Arthritis Foundation
. Online condolences can be left at www.davison-fulton.com
.