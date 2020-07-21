Nanci K. Louthan
PEORIA - Nanci K. Louthan, 79, of Peoria passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born to Geraldine M. and Thomas A. Tully (both deceased), she married Glenn A. Louthan (deceased) on July 2, 1960. She was an RN who worked for St. Francis Hospital, Proctor Hospital and Caterpillar. Nanci was also very proud of her time on the donation collection team for American Red Cross. Her hobbies included crafts, sewing, reading, gardening, gambling and riding horses.
Nanci is survived by brother, Terry T. Tully; as well as her 5 children, Kim (Todd) Fitzpatrick, Glen Louthan, Terry Louthan (Amy), Ann Marie (Greg) Leonard and Crystal (Jeff) Baker; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held for Nanci and her mother, Geraldine Tully, at 10:30 a.m., with a one hour prior visitation, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, 2020. Fr. Alexander Millar will officiate. Cremation rites for Nanci have been accorded. They will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria, following Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Hult Center for Healthy Living.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
