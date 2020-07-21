1/1
Nanci K. Louthan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nanci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nanci K. Louthan
PEORIA - Nanci K. Louthan, 79, of Peoria passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born to Geraldine M. and Thomas A. Tully (both deceased), she married Glenn A. Louthan (deceased) on July 2, 1960. She was an RN who worked for St. Francis Hospital, Proctor Hospital and Caterpillar. Nanci was also very proud of her time on the donation collection team for American Red Cross. Her hobbies included crafts, sewing, reading, gardening, gambling and riding horses.
Nanci is survived by brother, Terry T. Tully; as well as her 5 children, Kim (Todd) Fitzpatrick, Glen Louthan, Terry Louthan (Amy), Ann Marie (Greg) Leonard and Crystal (Jeff) Baker; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held for Nanci and her mother, Geraldine Tully, at 10:30 a.m., with a one hour prior visitation, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, 2020. Fr. Alexander Millar will officiate. Cremation rites for Nanci have been accorded. They will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria, following Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Hult Center for Healthy Living.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Wohl
July 22, 2020
Ann & Crystal....so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Barbara Rennau Force
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved