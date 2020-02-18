Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
the VFW,
15665 VFW Road
Pekin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Damon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Damon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Damon Obituary
Nancy A. Damon
PEKIN - Nancy A. Damon, 58, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 12:41 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Nancy was born on May 19, 1961, in Seattle, WA, to William and Joyce (Byrd) Hilst. Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are four sons, Josh Damon of Pekin, IL, Jacob Damon of Davenport, IA, Jedediah Vance of Havana, IL, and Jeremiah Vance of Havana, IL; two grandsons, Anthony and Andrew Damon; and two sisters, Joy George of Canton, IL, and Sandy Hazelett of Manito, IL.
Nancy was a Para Professional with Havana CUSD #126 for ten years, and then Pekin Public Schools District #108 for six years, last working in December of 2019. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed drawing and painting. She cherished the time she spent with her boys.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. A celebration of Nancy's life will follow at 4 p.m. at the VFW, 15665 VFW Road, Pekin. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
To express condolences online, go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -