|
|
Nancy A. Vorrath
PEORIA - Nancy A. Vorrath, age 60, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her residence in Peoria.
Nancy was born on July 13, 1959, in Des Moines, IA, a daughter of Harold R. and Mary (Wadle) Buckalew. She married Michael L. Vorrath on July 16, 1977, in Des Moines. He survives.
Nancy is also survived by their four children, Kristin (Dewey) Richardson of Milwaukee, WI, Ron Vorrath of Washington, IL, Nick (Chandra) Vorrath of Severance, CO, and Alex Vorrath of Fort Collins, CO; six grandchildren, Ryder, Warren and Silas Richardson, Tyson Vorrath and Layla and Finley Vorrath; as well as two sisters, Jeanne (Jim) Kelley and Kathy (Jerry) Overman, both of Des Moines, IA; one brother, Doyle (Jeanette) Buckalew of Alleman, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Beth Vorrath.
Nancy worked at EPIC for many years. She loved to swim, read, camp, hike and, mostly, spend time with her kids and grandkids. She was perfect for her career, working with developmentally and physically challenged individuals as the Direct Support Professional at EPIC in Peoria. Nancy was a friend of Bill's. She was the sort of person that would help anyone; she was very kind and selfless. Nancy will be greatly missed by her community, work, church, friends and, mostly, by her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a one-hour prior visitation. The Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Memorials in Nancy's memory may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Beau Grant Foundation, c/o CEFCU Bank.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019