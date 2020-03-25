|
Nancy Ann Helmick
PEORIA - Nancy Ann Helmick, 84, of Sandwich, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her daughter's home.
She was born on August 18, 1935, in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Max J. Brain and Evelyn B. Brain Vosburgh (nee Douglas). She married Walter E. Helmick on July 3, 1959, in Kewanee, IL. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2007, in Peoria, after forty-eight years of marriage.
Nancy is survived by three daughters, Beth (David) Calhoun of Dunlap, Brenda (Dan) Lehner of Owasso, OK, and Bonnie (Ray) Bomba-Fox of Sandwich, IL; one son, Barton (Laura) Helmick of Morton; ten grandchildren, Kymberly and Stephen Calhoun, Laura, Miranda and Danielle Lehner, Kurt (Morgan) Bomba, Karl (Alyssa) Bomba, Eric and Peter Bomba and Sean (Emily) Tumilty; two great-grandchildren, Greyson Lehner and Brody Bomba; one sister, Mary Lou Clinton of Ohio, IL; and one brother, Steven Vosburgh of Prophetstown IL.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one infant son and one brother, Robert (Bob) Brain.
Nancy was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed going to her kids' and grandkids' activities. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially many types of pies and Christmas cookies, and canning vegetables from their large garden. She enjoyed gardening, where she could often be found weeding her many beautiful flower beds, one of her favorite things to do.
Nancy started work in the office at Walworth in Kewanee before moving to Peoria in the 1950s. It was in Peoria where she met Walt and worked for Travelers Insurance. Later, Nancy was a bookkeeper for Vonachen Industrial Supply, where she did accounts payable for many years until she retired in 1998. She was also an owner-operator of Helmick Greenhouse with her husband from the time they opened the greenhouse in the early 1980s until 2007.
Nancy and Walter were both very involved with the Central Illinois Hosta Society and the American Hosta Society.
She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, where she made many friends and enjoyed the ladies' group.
Memorials may be made to her church.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Pastor Bob Jordan will officiate. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020