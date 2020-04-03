|
Nancy Ann Shadid
PEORIA - Nancy Ann Shadid, 81, "Fell Asleep in the Lord" and passed into Eternal Life on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She lived a very full and active life while managing congestive heart failure caused by heart damage from chemotherapy drugs many years ago. She was transferred to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, where she was able to peacefully spend time with her family during her last days on earth.
She was a very active parishioner and member at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, continuing to volunteer at fundraising dinners and making paximathia cookies for funerals even when tired due to her damaged heart.
Nancy was born June 30, 1938 in Peoria, Illinois, and raised by her uncle and aunt, Don and Merle Dickerson. She married William J. Shadid on July 27, 1958 at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria.
Surviving are children, Very Reverend Father Don (Janet) Shadid of Johnstown, PA, Bill Shadid of Minneapolis, MN, Peggy Shadid of Peoria, Tim (Juana) Shadid of VA, and grandchildren Rev. Fr. Christopher, Stephen, Anthony, and Noelle. Also surviving are her half-brothers Gary Lisitza and Mike Lisitza.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Francis Kling, sister, and aunts and uncles.
Nancy graduated from Woodruff High School in 1956. She worked as a legal secretary for Sidney D. Davidson, where she met her husband Bill. She took great joy in raising 4 children and being an amazing wife, mother, and homemaker.
Nancy loved her family and friends, and enjoyed getting together and visiting with them at gatherings small to large. She was known for her cooking and baking, with nieces and nephews at family gatherings looking at cookies and desserts and asking, "did Aunt Nancy make these?", since they knew they would be delicious. She kept track of all of her family, always knowing the latest family news and happenings.
She was a very active part of her children's lives and the community. Nancy served as a Cub Scout Den Leader & Coach, was awarded the Boy Scouts District Award of Merit, helped with Girl Scouts, was a parent volunteer at Glen Oak School, a Representative on the Journal Star Advisory Board, co-founded the Peoria Area US Air Force Academy Parent's Club, and helped start and lead the East Bluff Serenity Neighborhood Association.
Nancy was always known as a strong woman who supported her family and the causes she believed in with passion and integrity. Her children and grandchildren were a great source of pride.
Her immediate family understands that her many family and friends would love the opportunity to pay their respects to Nancy. Given our current pandemic situation, the funeral service was private, but an in person memorial service gathering will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. (Nancy loved dogs and had many), St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, or All Saints Greek Orthodox Church Project H.O.P.E.
