Nancy Craig
BRADFORD - Nancy Smith Craig passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was born to Shaw and Lillian Blaisdell Terwilliger at her grandparents home in Bradford, Illinois, on May 29, 1932. Her grandmother, Dr. Viola Shaw attended her birth. Nancy was always interested in sports and participated in all that were available to her. She qualified for the Illinois Sports Festival held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign where she won the high jump setting a new state record for girls her age. She was subsequently invited to try out for the Olympic Team, but declined. The highlight of that day was meeting Dwight Edelman, U of I athlete from Centralia, whom she admired. He won 11 varsity letters and went on to play on the Illinois football team that defeated UCLA in the 1947 Rose Bowl. During her high school years, she played softball and basketball on independent teams sponsored by Bradford merchants. She graduated from Bradford High School with the class of 1950. The following month she married Verne Smith and together they raised 5 children. They attended many track meets, basketball, baseball, football and softball games. The kids participated in all sports. Nancy enjoyed sewing and made many of her own clothes as well as school and play clothes, sports coats and formals for her children. The family belonged to Leet Memorial Methodist Church where she served on various committees, taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a 4H leader. In 1963, she was elected to the Bradford Elementary School board where she served two terms. During that time, they formed the first Unit District in the County and added a new gymnasium and cafeteria to the school building. In 1974, with her children leaving for college, she started work at Caterpillar. She worked there for 20 years. After retirement, she volunteered for several local non-profit groups. In 1994 her high school graduating class held their 50th anniversary, and she reconnected with former classmate, Jack Craig. They married a month later and she moved with him to Port St. Lucie, FL where he had retired. Jack passed away 5 years later and she returned to Illinois to be near her children. Nancy is survived by her children, Steve Smith of Princeville, Sandra (Randy) Chiaravalle of Hopewell, Sue Chaudoin of Normal, Stan Smith of Bradford and Sherm (Shauna) Smith of Dixon; stepsons, Donald (Andi) Craig of Texas and Jeff (Erin) Craig of Washington; 7 grandchildren; 3 stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Judy Briggs of Virginia, IL, and Sally (Marc) Dahman of Champaign, IL; and brothers, Dr. John (Dr. Edith) Terwilliger of Charleston and Dr. Jim (Carlene) Terwilliger of Colorado; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Verne Smith and Jack Craig; beloved grandson, Eric Smith; and son-in-law, Lucky Chaudoin.
There will be a small, private family burial with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wyoming Public Library.
The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the many doctors and caretakers who helped care for her, as well as her many friends and neighbors who were always available with a helping hand. If at any time Nancy hurt or offended anyone, she expresses her regrets and asks forgiveness.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020