Nancy Diekhoff
PEKIN - Nancy A. Diekhoff, 84, of Pekin, formerly of Delavan, passed away at 6:42 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
She was born on January 27, 1936, in Peoria, the daughter of Leonard and Gladys Livengood Parkhurst. She married Kay K. Diekhoff and he passed away in 1989.
Surviving are four sons, Michael L. (Minda) Chiaravalle of Olympia, WA, Gil P. (Carolynn) Diekhoff of Midlothian, TX, Greg K. (Jacqueline) Diekhoff of St. Louis, MO, and Brett W. (Tiffany) Diekhoff of Pekin; and seven grandchildren, Michelle Chiaravalle, Cole (Allie) Diekhoff, Connor (Sabrina) Diekhoff, Gabrielle Diekhoff, Savannah Diekhoff, Sydney Diekhoff, Samantha Diekhoff and Alexandria Diekhoff.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren, Kirsti Ann and Kirk Allen Diekhoff.
Nancy worked at Delavan Mutual Insurance in Delavan as office manager for many years.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved gardening, cooking, ISU Basketball and animals, especially dogs. She most of all loved spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Pastor Adam Waters will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. before the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to TAPS in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020