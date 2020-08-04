Nancy E. Mounts
CREVE COEUR - Nancy E. Mounts, age 71, of Creve Coeur, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:43 p.m. at UnityPoint Proctor in Peoria.
She was born Friday, Aug. 13, 1948 in Peoria to Earl and Helen (Wise) Claver. She married Kenneth R. Mounts on Feb. 12, 1967 in Peoria. He survives along with one son, Kenneth Rob (Melody) Mounts of Johns Creek, GA, two grandchildren: Jessica Funke and Connor Mounts both of Johns Creek, two great-grandchildren: Roxanne and Vivian Funke of Johns Creek, one sister, Susan Bethel of Peoria, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy worked for Hamburg Distributing as an Office Manager for 25 years retiring in 2008.
Bowling was Nancy's passion. She started bowling with her dad at Peoria Auto Parts and continued on in many bowling leagues throughout the Peoria area. She also enjoyed attending bowling tournaments and conventions all across the United States. She was a member of the Peoria Bowling Hall of Fame. She was a member and board member of the Peoria Women's Bowling Association and was proud of the fact she worked her way up to Association Manager. One of Nancy's favorite memories was of her younger days racing and her '68 road runner. She overcame her fear of water to become certified, along with her son and husband, as an open water scuba diver. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren sharing with them her love of bowling.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Nancy's life and many joys and accomplishments will be announced through social media at a later date. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to her great-grandchildren's education fund.
You can view Nancy's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com