Nancy E. Wickert
PEORIA - Nancy E. Wickert, age 88, of Peoria passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home.
She was born on February 4, 1931, in Peoria to Albert H. and Alice A. Miller Kaiser. She married William C. Wickert Nov. 9, 1951, in Peoria. He preceded her in death after 50 years of marriage.
Survivors include her son, Randall Wickert of Peoria; daughter, Susan J. Hunt of Peoria; grandchildren, Lucas Hunt and Wesley Hunt, both of Peoria; and half brother, David (Wendy) Kaiser of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and two sons, Steven Wickert and Martin Wickert.
Nancy was a graduate and an RN at MMCI for 30 years and had a real estate license in Peoria. She graduated from Woodruff High School and was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Health-Methodist Hospice. The family thanks them for all their care and compassion.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019