Nancy Elizabeth Swartz Sims
CREVE COEUR - Nancy E. Swartz, 75, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
She was born April 6, 1944 in Carlisle, Penn. to Russell and Mary (Yarlett) Swartz. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, George Ocker; two brothers, Edgar Swartz and Russell Swartz, Jr. and one son-in-law, Dale Reeise.
Surviving are her significant one, Charles Sims; three sons, Bill (Deana) Ocker, Clifford Ocker and Brian (Michelle) Scoggan; one daughter, Becky Reeise; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and four sisters, Helen Myers, Shirley (Lee) Myers, Donna Fink and Doris (Ray) Conklin.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Creve Coeur Christian Church, officiated by Pastor John Plunkett. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
