Nancy Fifield

PEORIA - Nancy (Tucker) Fifield, 87, of Peoria died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with her husband by her side.

Nancy was born on December 5, 1931, the daughter of George and Alma (Johnson) Tucker. She grew up in Galesburg, Illinois. Nancy was educated at Knox College, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Northwestern University. She taught nursing education at Chicago Memorial Hospital and Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, which was affiliated with Harvard University.

In 1955, Nancy married Jordan Anthony Fifield, who she met in high school. He survives, as well as her son, Andrew T. Fifield of Dallas, TX; and two daughters Karen (James) Crain and Leslie (Kent) Westberry both of Louisville, KY. She also has eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alma (Johnson) Tucker.

Jordan and Nancy had an enduring bond which exceeded their 63 years of marriage. They both shared a love of golf, tennis and world-wide travel with family and friends. They were never far from each other's side.

Nancy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, OSF Health Care Board, PEO, a former member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary Board, the Country Club of Peoria, the Methodist Service League and numerous book and bridge clubs. Nancy was an accomplished water colorist and had a lifelong love for art of all kind. Her artistic talents include beautiful floral arrangements that she created throughout the years.

Nancy was known as a kind, loving, and amazingly creative soul, always willing to share her many artistic gifts with others.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, Illinois, with a one hour prior visitation. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate. Private family burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.

The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church or the .

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019