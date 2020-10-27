Nancy G. (Richards) Monroe
PEORIA - Nancy G. (Richards) Monroe, formerly of Peoria, went home to God on Thursday, October, 22, 2020.
She reunited in Heaven with her parents, Harold Richards and Vada Mae Briggs Richards.
Nancy was born on Valentine's Day, 1947, a fitting day for a woman who had such a loving heart. She gave that loving heart to Rick Monroe and they were married on Dec. 22, 1966.
