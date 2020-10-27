1/1
Nancy G. (Richards) Monroe
1947 - 2020
PEORIA - Nancy G. (Richards) Monroe, formerly of Peoria, went home to God on Thursday, October, 22, 2020.
She reunited in Heaven with her parents, Harold Richards and Vada Mae Briggs Richards.
Nancy was born on Valentine's Day, 1947, a fitting day for a woman who had such a loving heart. She gave that loving heart to Rick Monroe and they were married on Dec. 22, 1966.
To view full obituary and future date for a celebration of Nancy's life, friends and family may visit BaldwinCremation.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
